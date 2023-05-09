ESRB reveals new details on game, sexual relations confirmed

A few days ago the news arrived that theESRBthe US video game rating body, had given a Starfield a rating of “Mature 17+”; nothing surprising from this point of view. Today, however, the institution has published the summary description of the game, from which we can derive some new details.

Among the biggest surprises there is also the presence of sexual intercourse between characters, despite the team having denied it in the past: not shown explicitlybut probably through quick cuts that show us the dialogue right away”after bed sharing with the characters“, which the ESRB describes as “allusive“. Here are the examples given in the description:

“Life is a sexually transmitted disease that is one hundred percent fatal“

“I’m all for letting loose a bit, but let’s try without the jetpack next time“

“Speaking of seeing the stars, wow… that was amazing“.

Among the other information present in the description we find further interesting material:

“Players interact with various characters, complete quests, and scavenge for supplies while battling enemies (for example, humans, robot , alien creatures )” – here we find confirmation of fights not only with robotic enemies, but also with aliens.

"Attacks on some enemies can taunt blood splatter effects; different settings show bloodstains on the ground around the corpses."

; different settings show around the corpses.“ “ A fictional drug (Aurora) is featured in the game with a section involving player characters working in a illegal drug laboratory ; players can also obtain Aurora by stealing it or buying it from vendors (consuming Aurora causes a distortion effect on the screen)” – we already knew about the presence of drugs, and this gives us a little more detail.

"A fictional drug (Aurora) is featured in the game with a section involving player characters working in a illegal drug laboratory; players can also obtain Aurora by stealing it or buying it from vendors (consuming Aurora causes a distortion effect on the screen)" – we already knew about the presence of drugs, and this gives us a little more detail.

"Words appear in the game "f**k" e "bullsh*t"" – the presence of swear words it is obviously not a surprise.

We remind you that on June 11th we will finally be able to see and learn more about the game, during the Starfield Direct following the new Xbox Showcase!