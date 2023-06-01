Essential Memories House – MONDO MODA

Interior designer Felipe de Almeida debuts at CASACOR 2023 with the project “House of Essential Memories”, adding the concepts of well-being and comfort to the memories of a lifetime.

“We created a space where classic and contemporary styles complement each other to tell the story of a house that “embraces” people”, says Felipe, also revealing that the space will have unique pieces full of memories.

The project brings together pieces, works of art and furniture from Felipe de Almeida’s personal and family collection, as well as antique furniture handpicked by André Danemberg, an antique dealer and specialist in furniture and European history, who is also debuting at CasaCor.

“Felipe’s space at Casa Cor brings the appreciation of memory, which is one of the pillars of the antique shop. Each of the pieces chosen for the space were mined in Europe, brought to Brazil and carefully restored. The furniture carries a century of stories, marks of time and a very great affective value”, says André Danemberg.

