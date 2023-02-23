Groups like El Drogas, Viva Suecia, Quique González, Xoél López and Second, among others, will pass through Cascante during the four “sound stations” of the year.

The Navarrese festival celebrates its tenth edition this year with more than 25 musical performances distributed among its four installments, as well as a large number of cultural and gastronomic activities. This coming weekend the anniversary will be kicked off with the celebration of the winter edition on Saturday. In addition to paying homage to the festival from the Cascante Auditorium, you can enjoy the performances of mutant children y Panamera Collective from the Malón de Echaide wineries, as well as popular gastronomy, youth workshops and wine tasting.

The spring edition will be held on May 12 and 13 and will feature performances by state groups such as The Drugscelebrating the 40th Anniversary of Barricada, Quique Gonzalez on his 25 year tour, long live sweden, Second, The silks y Kokoshcto, among others. In addition, solidarity initiatives will be carried out within the framework of the festival that will have an impact on the recovery of the environment of Cascante with the realization of a new edition of the Sound Environment in the

month of June.

The summer edition will bid farewell to the summer season in September with performances by Smile, The Rebel Strawberries and the cascantina Noah DJ, within the framework of the local festivities with free concerts from the #YocomproenCascante stage. To cap off the tenth anniversary, the fall edition will bring names like Xoél López, Deluxe, Shinova, Ladilla Rusa y Bogota burnsamong others.

The schedule for the tenth edition in 2023 is as follows (more information and tickets on the website of sound stations):

WINTER

Friday February 24 – Malón de Echalde Winery – Cascante

Mutant Children / Panamera Collective / Pelos DJs

PRIMAVERA

Friday May 12 – Old School Patio – Cascante

El Drogas (40th Anniversary Barricade) / Quique González / Zetak / Alejo

Saturday May 13 – Old School Patio – Cascante

Viva Suecia / Second / Micromambo / Amable DJ / Kokoshca / Wearenotdj’s

Saturday June 10

sound environment

SUMMER

Saturday 2 September – Stage #yocomproencascante (free access)

Smile / Los Fresones Rebeldes / Noah DJ

AUTUMN

September 29-30 – Old School Patio – Cascante

Xoél López / Deluxe / Shinova / Ladilla Rusa / Arde Bogotá / Carlangas / Natalia Ferviú DJ Set / Andrea Santiago / La Mare / Dj Cut