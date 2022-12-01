Estonia has minted two million two-euro coins with a special design dedicated to Ukraine and will sell these special editions to raise funds for the country attacked by Russia. “The two-euro coin dedicated to Ukraine will start circulating across Estonia and elsewhere in Europe from today,” Estonian central bank governor Madis Muller said in a statement. The coin was designed by Daria Titova, a Ukrainian refugee studying art in Estonia, and features a woman next to an ear of wheat and the popular Ukrainian slogan ‘Glory to Ukraine’. “It will be a daily reminder of Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and its future in the EU”
Estonia, here are the 2 euro coins dedicated to Ukraine
