Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at the head of the Reform Party (ER) won the parliamentary elections in the Baltic republic with 31.5% of the votes and is preparing to form a new pro-European coalition for her second term. This news was welcomed with satisfaction by EU leaders: both the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, congratulated the premier. The liberal-leaning and staunchly pro-Ukrainian ER won 37 seats out of 101 – three more than in the last election in 2019.

The right-wing nationalist party Ekre finished second with 17 seats, two fewer than in the last election. The Center Party, an expression of the large Russian minority, finished third with 16 seats. The turnout was 63.7%, in line with the 2019 vote. “It’s much better than we expected,” commented Kallas hot last night. “We have ruled out a coalition with Ekre and I remain faithful to my words”, added the pro-European leader, referring to the far-right party which in its program has a stop to the entry of Ukrainian refugees and a brake on the country’s transition towards green energy.

Liberal surprise. Kallas pushes for anti-Putin sanctions

“We have to invest in our security, our aggressive neighbor hasn’t disappeared and won’t vanish, so we have to work on it,” Kallas said, confirming that he would continue to vehemently support sanctions against Russia. The biggest surprise of the evening was the success of the liberal Estonia 200 party, which won 14 seats and will enter Parliament for the first time. Some observers believe that the party could be part of the future governing coalition. «Congratulations to Kaja Kallas for your results in the elections. I can’t wait to continue our close collaboration,” Michel tweeted, while Metsola said she was “happy for my friend Kaja Kallas after her victory in the Estonian elections. Since the beginning of the war, Kaja Kallas has been a strong voice of our support for Ukraine. We will continue to work together: for peace with justice, for security”.