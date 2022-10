Posing as James Bond. The 007-style photo published on Instagram by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas immediately went viral: shoulder to shoulder with a soldier miming the gesture of the gun during his visit to a barracks of the Estonian troops engaged in NATO missions.

“Today I met the brave Estonian troops. Thank you for your passion in defending your loved ones and for the support you give to our allies. We are NATO, ”the premier then commented on the social network.