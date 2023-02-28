The development of technologies for recharging electric vehicles and electric mobility is at the heart of a three-year project funded by the European Union (European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency – CINEA), to which Estra and the University of Florence, Department of Engineering Industrial, will make a contribution until 2026 together with 22 other European partners coordinated by VIV – Virtual Vehicle Research, an R&D center for the automotive industry based in Graz (Austria).

XL-Connect, this is the acronym for “Large scale system approach for advanced charging solutions”, is a research and innovation project that was born with the aim of optimizing the entire charging chain – from the energy supply to the end user – in a scenario of expansion of the electric mobility sector (the number of battery-powered electric vehicles should in fact reach 30-40 million by 2030 in the EU).

These development prospects are a great challenge for the energy system, but at the same time an opportunity to use innovative technologies, such as vehicle to grid, which allows the vehicle recharging system to be used as energy storage, to increase network stability. The overall goal of XL-Connect is to bring a clear benefit to all stakeholders. The project envisages important direct effects on the territory, which will help plan the installation of recharging points and renewable sources, making the most of these systems. All of this will benefit the electricity grid operator, the companies that supply energy to private users and businesses and, last but not least, the users of electric vehicles.

The user behavior survey as well as the energy system and grid analysis form the basis of the project from the research point of view, to create predictive models that define the future behavior of electric vehicle owners and fleet operators, as well as possible shortages in the electricity grid and the energy system. The development of advanced charging technologies and control mechanisms will form the basis for virtual and real evaluations/demonstrations conducted in 4 different European countries (Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal).

In parallel, a smart charging simulation environment will be built, which will incorporate the results of the demonstration actions and allow to show the impact of these technologies, involving all stakeholders: energy suppliers, network operators, charging point operators, EV equipment suppliers and a vehicle manufacturer.