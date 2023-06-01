Estrenamos el videoclip de “Waiting for Another Day” de We Are Apes, Hello!

We Are Apes, Hello! celebrates the first anniversary of the release of his latest work with the video clip of one of the songs that were part of “Something Happier“. The album was recorded at Gaua Recording Studio by Asier Zubelzu and Guille Peña, produced by Asier Zubelzu and WAAH!, and mixed by Eñaut Gaztañaga at Gaztain.

As can be seen in “Waiting for Another Day”, the third song on the EP, the Ermuatara duo’s influences go through punk pop and punk rock from the 90’s and 00’s from groups like Cloud Nothings, Green Day, NoFX or Skeggs. The exclusive video that we present to you today has been made by the artist from Bilbao Little boy (IG: @unaitxo85), based on an original idea of ​​the band. Likewise, the band announces that they have been recording two new songs in the Ultramarinos studio with Santi García, and that they will be released in the coming months.

Andoni (guitar and voice) and Mikel (drums) debuted in 2017 with the EP “A Kind of Sickness”and two years later they repeated the format with “Archives of My Memory”. In April 2020 they published “Lorentzo Records Live Studio Sessions”, with part of their previous songs recorded again live in the studio, as well as a version of Green Day. And a few months later, the winners of the contest were proclaimed City Sounds, organized by the Barakaldo City Council, which has allowed them to enter Gaua Estudio to record five songs. The result was the EP “Something Happier“.