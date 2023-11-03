Home » Etecsa Announces Sale of Phones and Accessories in USD with Exclusive Discounts
Etecsa Announces Sale of Phones and Accessories in USD with Exclusive Discounts

Etecsa Announces Sale of Phones and Accessories in USD with Exclusive Discounts

Etecsa Launches Sale of Phones and Accessories in US Dollars

In an effort to continue its recent promotional activities, Etecsa, the state-owned telecommunications company of Cuba, has announced that it will be selling phones and accessories in US dollars starting next week. The company is urging customers to take advantage of the discounts and exclusive offers available through the MiTransfer wallet, which is touted as the safest and fastest mobile payment platform in the country.

To participate in this promotion, customers must sign up for an account in Transfermóvil’s MiTransfer wallet. Etecsa is providing all the necessary details for interested individuals.

It is important to note that the phones and accessories available for purchase with US dollars can only be bought using the USD account of Transfermóvil’s MiTransfer wallet. Additionally, the 10% discount is applicable to all total purchases made with the USD account of the wallet.

However, it is worth mentioning that this promotion does not include purchases made from abroad or with a card in MLC de Cuba. The offer is exclusive to in-person purchases at the FIHAV commercial office, specifically at stand 14 in ExpoCuba.

ETECSA is encouraging customers not to miss this unique opportunity and to visit their commercial office at FIHAV 2023, the largest International Fair in Cuba. With the USD account in the MiTransfer wallet, customers can conveniently pay for their purchases.

To download the MiTransfer wallet, customers must have the Transfermóvil app. The wallet can be found on the main screen as well as on the left side of the drop-down menu.

For those who wish to use the MiTransfer wallet, registration is required. To register, customers need to access the MiTransfer wallet within the Transfermóvil app, go to Settings, and click on Register. Required information for registration includes an identification card or passport number, as well as a 4-digit PIN that will be used for authentication.

Registration will be valid only when the provided identity number matches the one tied to the mobile line being used for the transaction.

Etecsa reminds customers that they must disconnect from any banking services before authenticating in the MiTransfer wallet. This means that if customers were previously authenticated in Transfermóvil for banking operations, they need to disconnect before proceeding with authentication in the MiTransfer wallet.

For Cuban customers, the mobile wallet can be recharged through various websites, including www.cubamax.com, www.cubatel.com, www.vidaipay.com, and www.vacuba.com.

This new initiative by Etecsa is expected to provide customers with an easier and more accessible way to purchase phones and accessories using US dollars.

