Two pilots of an airliner fell asleep while flying 11,000 meters high in the skies of Ethiopia and missed the scheduled landing at Addis Ababa airport. According to the newspaper The Aviation Herald, the control tower of the Ethiopian airport tried several times to contact the crew, but the two did not respond.

After flying over the runway, the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 autopilot disconnected, activating an alarm that woke the two pilots, who returned the aircraft to the Ethiopian capital, as documented by the radar of the flightradar24 portal which highlights the route to shape of 8 around the destination airport. The flight that departed from the Sudanese airport of Khartoum therefore arrived at its destination 25 minutes after flying over the runway for the first time.

The episode with a happy ending has alarmed the civil aviation sector which in the last hours – since the high-altitude over-program that took place on August 15 surfaced – has begun to question the possible causes. The “deeply troubling” incident involved “Africa’s largest airline,” aviation expert Alex Macheras noted on Twitter.

“Pilot fatigue is nothing new and continues to represent one of the most significant threats to aviation safety internationally,” added Macheras, who then recalled a recent protest by British pilots against the low-cost airline Jet2 found guilty. , according to the Balpa trade union, of “not recognizing” the problem of the pace of work that is too stressful and tiring for the crews.