African airline Ethiopian Airlines suspended the two pilots who fell asleep in the cockpit and missed landing during a flight from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Addis Ababa. The plane passed the runway of Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital on August 15 and then returned and landed safely.

Ethiopian Airlines, pilots fall asleep in flight and do not land: here is the route off the route news/etiopia_sospesi_i_due_piloti_che_si_sono_addormentati_in_volo_la_compagnia_aerea_apre_unindagine-6940352/&el=player_ex_6900246″>

“The affected crew has been removed from operations pending further investigation,” the airline said. “Appropriate corrective actions will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” reads a statement.