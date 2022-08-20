Home World Ethiopia, the two pilots who fell asleep in flight suspended: the airline opens an investigation
World

Ethiopia, the two pilots who fell asleep in flight suspended: the airline opens an investigation

by admin
Ethiopia, the two pilots who fell asleep in flight suspended: the airline opens an investigation

African airline Ethiopian Airlines suspended the two pilots who fell asleep in the cockpit and missed landing during a flight from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Addis Ababa. The plane passed the runway of Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital on August 15 and then returned and landed safely.

Ethiopian Airlines, pilots fall asleep in flight and do not land: here is the route off the route

news/etiopia_sospesi_i_due_piloti_che_si_sono_addormentati_in_volo_la_compagnia_aerea_apre_unindagine-6940352/&el=player_ex_6900246″>

“The affected crew has been removed from operations pending further investigation,” the airline said. “Appropriate corrective actions will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” reads a statement.

Ethiopia, pilots fall asleep in flight and miss their destination

See also  [Crossroads]Beijing wants Russia to be defeated?Wang Yi wooed India to kick the iron plate | Crossroads of the world | Russia | Ukraine

You may also like

United Kingdom, the Labor revenge that flies in...

Kenya, Italian sentenced to life imprisonment: accused of...

Kenya, life imprisonment for an Italian denounced by...

The defeat of Putin’s intelligence: how Russian spies...

ECB: Nagel, rates will rise, possible German recession

Taiwan Strait Observation | “Economic and Trade Negotiations”...

Crimea explodes again!Explosion sounded on Kerch Bridge and...

Ukraine latest news. In Kharkiv 15 bodies were...

The papers seized from Trump worry the White...

Al-Shabaab attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, eight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy