ETHNIC CLEANERS AND PEACH SELLERS

Fulvio Grimaldi: ethnic cleansing took place in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh in Armenian language)

In Artsakh, a small, thousand-year-old democratic Armenian nation, isolated within autocratic Azerbaijan since ’91, and under the studded heel of the same dynasty for thirty years, a new “final solution” has taken place. The Jews will resent the term they would like reserved for the Shoah and so let’s call it the “New Nakba”, in parallel with the catastrophe that struck the Palestinian people at the time of the invasion/occupation of 1948, extinguishing the nation as it has now been done to the Armenians of Artsakh.

The West, another name for NATO, had witnessed blind, deaf and mute the attempted genocide of Russian Ukrainians by a Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime, installed with a US-led coup d’état, Obama-Clinton denomination and Nazi terrorist manpower. Then he suddenly woke up, when Moscow saved these Russians from extinction, but only to rail against the “aggression” by a Russia besieged all around its borders by US bases and to carry the hero of a new Nazism around on shields to project onto the whole world.

In exchange, the European part of NATO, the subordinate one, had obtained to be withdrawn from Russia, from its export markets and from its energy supplies which had guaranteed Europe itself decades of prosperity now headed towards the abyss of irremediable recession.

Irremediable despite the 30 denarii paid to dictatorial Azerbaijan and systemic violator of human rights in exchange for gas and oil supplies, partially replacing those lost in the Baltic seabed thanks to the CIA bomb on those gas pipelines.

The silences and the turning of the shoulders on Donbass have been repeated in the cultural and social genocide carried out in recent days by the Azerbaijani tyrant Aliyev, with the help of Israeli weapons, Turkey’s NATO military power and the blessing of Washington’s anthropophages. Silence the NGOs committed to saving only those who sail, silence the UN of the infamous Blue Helmets, silence the Pope, in front of this reverse Lepanto where the Moors eat the Christians (starting from their lands and their assets). Those that 100,000 Armenian refugees (out of 140,000 of the declared independent state (with reasons a thousand times more valid than those of Kosovo, wrested from Serbia to set up the largest US base in Europe), had to leave behind: houses, schools, hospitals, churches, vegetable gardens, fields, memories.

But how lucky that we find ourselves on the illuminated side of the moon, that of democracy, human rights and blah blah blah.

“For some are in darkness and others are in light. And those in the light are seen, but those in the darkness are not seen. “ Bertolt Brecht (copy and incollate on Google)

The other theme, the little girl’s fishing, march of sugariness, pandering, intimidation, trash. Grown on the tree nourished by the slavery of migrants welcomed to guarantee affordable prices for large-scale retail trade and watered by the exploitation of workers (for which this one is under investigation).

Having said that, according to statistics, there are also separated people who are better off than before, including their children, and that there are united families in which they tear each other apart from morning to night, the normality today is that of separated and divorced people, about half of families, including all those of our rulers who wept over the little girl and the acting trio, as syrupy as they were blackmailing.

Having also said that a tax evading businessman and ruthless exploiter of workers has no qualifications to lecture anyone, the terrifying fact of the exploitation of children remains. To act and sell things that they don’t think about and that they haven’t understood or decided on, children are prostituted. Complements to proscient parents. Excellent lesson in a politically correct (and morally abject) world where the child is induced to pretend, act, lie, in favor of everything, even rotten peaches. He will be a great adult of the Schwab era. But we’re okay: we worry about fetuses. It may be right, but what about manipulated and corrupted children?