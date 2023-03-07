European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and EU entry fees postponed to 2024.

Izvor: Shutterstock

After the six-month “grace” period, travelers will pay seven euros and fill out a form to enter the European Union.

The ETIAS system, which implies that all travelers who do not have passports from EU countries will have to obtain a permit to enter the European Union, has been postponed until 2024, reports EURACTIV.rs.

ETIAS is a planned, fully electronic system for approval of entry into the European Union or Schengen countries, for travelers from countries that do not currently need a visa to enter the EU.

The form will be filled out on the Internet, and all applicants between the ages of 18 and 70 will also be required to pay a fee of seven euros.

The system is designed to process a large number of requests simultaneously and automatically with the use of electronic databases, and immediate response.

In some cases, the processing process can take up to 30 days, and the ETIAS authorization is valid for three years or until the travel document expires.

Announced for some time, and repeatedly postponed, the ETIAS system was supposed to start in November this year. But it will be applied only from 2024 with a six-month “grace” period, which implies that passengers and staff are familiar with all the information, as well as that any technical errors are corrected.

Currently, the countries whose citizens are subject to this system are BiH, Serbia, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala , Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Macau, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Set Kits and Nevis , Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, Uruguay and Venezuela.

(Euroactiv.rs)