Etore Mesina analyzed the victory against Partizan, and then he saw Zoran Savić.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/Milano TV

Armani continued a series of excellent results, registered another victory and joined the fight for the top 8 of the Euroleague. Partizan won in Milan (76:62). He played aggressively in defense, patiently in attack and thanks to his play in the second half, he recorded a triumph and now has a score of 12-15, while the Serbian team is at 15-13.

Etore Mesina analyzed the events on the field, and then at one point he interrupted the press conference when he saw Zoran Savić. He started waving at him and throwing things at him in Serbian. “We are overjoyed, because we beat a very good team that defends well and attacks well. You saw how Obradovic’s team progressed throughout the season. In the first half we played quite poorly, after that it was better. We were more disciplined in attack. We were looking for shots for Billy Baron, while watching Brandon Davis and Kyle Hines inside, our playmakers controlled the tempo. We have to go slowly, to improve from match to match. I also congratulate our fans who had their own competition in the stands with people from Serbia. It was a really tough and tiring game.”

One of the questions concerned Dante Exum, how he managed to stop the driving force of black and white. The Australian finished the match with 10 points, most of which he gave in the very end, and 4 turnovers. “You have to analyze the opponent’s game, to see where his strengths are. Of course, we saw that Exum is very important for Partizan’s game and we paid special attention to him in the preparation. We had to pay attention to the rebound, not to allow them easy points, these are all things that are important, although in the end the one who gives more points wins. I must also highlight Tonuta, who at the beginning of the last quarter had a great block on Panther, that was a very important moment for the outcome of the game.”

When he was about to hear the next question, Zoran Savić was passing by. Ettore saw him, stopped everything and waved at him and shouted “Zoran, Zoran,” and after that he added, “Bye“. “Sorry for the interruption. It is important that we continue to fight until the very end. You have things you can’t control, injuries, the calendar is such that there are many matches. I am happy that there is cohesion between the fans and the players, they are there, they support us, most of these players were there in the final four,” Messina concluded.