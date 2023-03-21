During the pandemic, and especially during the quarantine, many art and music projects stabilized. Thus, in recent years we have been reaping this post-pandemic harvest. One could look for common features among those formed during the pandemic, but the clearest thing is somehow a paradigm or generational change. It was formed as a collective right then etxepe, with Eli, Axeri and Fane as singers and DJs at An2, for now. In fact, the collective is open and the team members are ready to take on anyone who will enrich the project.

The first appearance of the project was the single “Alboka”, Sweetsthrowing lines about the town’s festivities over a sample of , which has almost 200,000 views on YouTube two months after its publication. The inclusion of “Dale don dale” and _Subversion X in the new song is admirable, and they are aware of the generational change, but without losing sight of the roots of the tradition: “you have a small eight and I have 20 bars”. They will continue to deal with the same theme through 15 rather long courts, combining constant references to Basque culture with those of other cultures (“Shukran, “Bulshita”…) and sometimes using samples of Basque songs that approach cringecore (“Zazpi jauzi” can be as difficult to swallow as the original, for example) . This mixtape includes songs from the last two years, designed by the collective itself etxepe dressed in a cover with classical writing from the vault.

When it comes to giving the final touches to the sound Denso they have had the support of the producer. The young man who works with Tatta is one of the finest Basque producers of today, a sure bet in terms of aesthetic form and sound. A dirty south pilla, dancehalla, trap, dancing hi-hats, but also organic punk rock bass, distorted guitars, dark synths… Maybe they should be stickier, to make the songs that have excess quality more memorable. As the team promises, this is just the beginning of a ton of work they’ll be releasing this year, and as a presentation it works better than ever. There is hope for contemporary Basque music, etxepe and at least as long as his crew is enthusiastic.