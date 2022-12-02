Home World EU agreement on ceiling of 60 dollars for Russian oil
EU agreement on ceiling of 60 dollars for Russian oil

The member countries of the European Union have reached an agreement to set a ceiling of 60 dollars a barrel on Russian oil imports. An agreement that paves the way for a broader agreement at the G-7 level.

Poland has therefore also accepted the final proposal. Warsaw had reserved the possibility of rejecting the agreement if it was not ambitious enough. The Polish government wanted the cap as low as possible, to reduce revenue to Russia and limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Polish ambassador to the EU Sados declared that the mechanism envisaged in the final agreement will keep the maximum price ceiling at least 5% below the market rate.

On gas ahead of EU confrontation, target agreement on 13 December

The game on gas is still open, with the EU ruling out a diplomatic agreement by today. The decisions will – possibly – be taken by the energy ministers on December 13, before the meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU set for the 15th. After the outcry against the Commission’s proposal for a ceiling at 275 with a series of conditions that would not have occurred even in the month of August when the price reached its maximum peaks, it is time to find a compromise. Compromise which, however, at the moment appears very distant.

