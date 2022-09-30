Listen to the audio version of the article

EU energy ministers have reached a political agreement on measures to mitigate price increases. This was announced by the Czech presidency of the EU. These are the mandatory reduction of demand, the levy on the income of inframarginal electricity producers (which produce at low costs) and on companies in the gas, oil, coal and refining sectors. There is no agreement on the gas price ceiling that ministers are still discussing: a decision on this is not expected today.

Inanto the debate on the German plan is still heated up to 200 billion euros to put a stop to the increase in bills for families and businesses. Many politicians in Italy – including Prime Minister Draghi himself – have more or less openly criticized the plan, accusing it of being a flight forward that jeopardizes European unity when common decisions are needed.

The German government has responded to these allegations. “Germany – said the spokeswoman for the Minister of Economy Habeck – introduces a brake on the price of gas and this has nothing to do with the ceiling on the price of gas”. The German government “is ready to collaborate with the governments of partner countries” and the friendship with Italy is deep and will remain so, “added German Chancellor Olaf Schoz’s spokesman.