Brussels – After a long negotiation, marked by vetoes and counter-vetoes, the Twenty-Seven diplomatically approved on the night of Monday 12 December the draft directive which endorses the international agreement on minimum corporate taxation. The agreement was blocked for months by Hungary which, before giving its approval, wanted to ensure the green light of its European partners on the recovery and resilience plan, obtained during the same meeting.

The directive provides for common rules in calculating the minimum effective tax rate of 15%, decided by 137 countries at the OECD level. The rules will apply to multinational companies and large national European groups, with financial revenues exceeding €750 million a year. The same rules will also apply to any large group, whether national or international, which has a parent company or a subsidiary in a Member State of the European Union.

“If the country in which the subsidiary is based does not impose the minimum effective rate, it is envisaged that the Member State of the parent company applies a supplementary tax – explains the European Commission in a statement -. The directive also guarantees effective taxation in cases where the parent company is located outside the European Union and in a country marked by limited taxation which does not apply equivalent rules”.

“This agreement on minimum corporate taxation is a victory for equity, a victory for diplomacy and a victory for multilateralism,” said economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. “Now we need to focus our efforts on finalizing the discussions on the other pillar of the global agreement”, namely the rules for the taxation of profits, with a formula for calculating the percentage of taxable profits in each relevant jurisdiction.

The agreement reached at the diplomatic level will be confirmed at the political level through a written procedure which will end tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December. As mentioned, in the meantime, the Twenty-seven have given their approval to the Hungarian recovery and resilience plan. In return, Budapest has agreed to aid Ukraine worth €18 billion in 2023. The money will now have to be raised by the European Commission on the financial markets.