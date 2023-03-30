Listen to the audio version of the article

Negotiators from the European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on the new renewable energy directive. The Swedish rotating presidency of the European Union reports it on Twitter.

Faster permits and 42.5% target

The agreement on the new directive increases to 42.5% the EU target for 2030 for the share of final electricity consumption that will have to be covered by renewable sources.

This was announced by Markus Pieper (EPP, Germany), rapporteur of the measure for the European Parliament. The mandatory contribution of renewables rises not only from the current 32%, but also from what was proposed by the Commission in the 2021 climate package (40%).

With the RePower EU, the EU Executive had proposed 45%. Among other elements of the agreement according to Pieper, there is the acceleration of permits. Biomass energy production will remain 100% renewable. “A good day for Europe’s energy transition”, comments the German MEP.

Simson (EU): the agreement is an important step

“I welcome the provisional agreement with the Parliament and the Council on an enhanced set of rules on renewable energy. We have reached an ambitious compromise. The new renewables directive is an important step in the implementation of the Green Deal and the RePower Eu». So in a tweet the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.