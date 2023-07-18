EU and CELAC Express Concern About War in Ukraine in Summit Declaration

Title: European Union and Latin American Leaders Express Concern over War in Ukraine

Brussels, October XX, 2021 – The leaders of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have expressed their deep concern about the ongoing war in Ukraine during a summit held in Brussels. In a joint statement, they emphasized the immense human suffering caused by the conflict and its negative impact on the global economy.

The declaration, excluding Nicaragua, highlighted the destructive consequences of the war, including restrictions on growth, increased inflation, disruptions in supply chains, energy insecurity, and food shortages. The leaders acknowledged that the conflict was not only causing significant humanitarian harm but also posing risks to financial stability.

Furthermore, the statement conveyed support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in accordance with the UN Charter. Specifically, the leaders expressed their backing for the endeavors of UN Secretary General António Guterres in getting Russia to comply with the agreement on exporting Ukrainian cereal through the Black Sea.

Notably, Nicaragua did not support the inclusion of the Ukraine issue in the statement, as stated in a footnote. The declaration clarified that all countries, except one, had backed the statement, without disclosing the name of the dissenting nation.

Throughout the summit, negotiations were marked by the EU’s insistence on condemning the war, while Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela opposed it. However, as the talks progressed, Havana and Caracas ultimately accepted the explicit condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nicaragua remained alone in its rejection, as it had previously done at the UN General Assembly.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the discussions, affirming the shared desire for an end to the conflict and a lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter.

The summit, which brought together leaders from the EU and CELAC, resulted in a final declaration encompassing a range of commitments. The signatories pledged to combat various forms of discrimination and support human rights, including those of indigenous peoples. They also expressed regret for the suffering caused by the transatlantic slave trade and pledged to promote measures to combat racism and discrimination.

The summit was deemed a success by interim Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who acknowledged the challenge of achieving unanimity among nearly sixty countries. The final declaration, consisting of 42 points, outlined the areas of agreement reached at the meeting.

The EU and CELAC leaders’ joint stance on Ukraine serves to highlight their commitment to peace and stability, while also underscoring the broader issues related to human rights and discrimination discussed during the summit.

(Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not include additional information or perspectives.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

