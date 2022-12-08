Original title: EU announces ninth round of sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on the 7th that the European Commission has proposed the ninth round of sanctions against Russia on the same day.

Von der Leyen said that the EU’s ninth round of sanctions against Russia will focus on Russia’s mining, energy and other fields. This round of sanctions also includes adding about 200 Russian individuals and entities to the sanctions list, imposing sanctions on three additional Russian banks, Chemicals, electronic products and other dual-use materials for military and civilian purposes have implemented new export control and restriction measures.

According to EU rules, the above-mentioned sanction plan needs to be unanimously approved by the 27 EU member states before it can take effect. It is expected that the foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss this sanction plan in Brussels on the 12th. However, Hungary has made it clear that the sanctions against Russia are counterproductive and oppose the implementation of further sanctions against Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Russia will respond to all sanctions

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the European Union and the United States have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia. The backlash of the sanctions has put the EU countries in a difficult situation and the people are overwhelmed.

Regarding the new round of sanctions being brewed by the EU, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said on the 7th that Russia has learned to live with sanctions. Russia will respond to all sanctions based on its own interests. Some Russian experts also said that the EU’s sanctions against Russia will first hit Europe itself, which will continue to damage the European economy and eventually lead to the gradual stagnation and decline of European industries.