On August 31, local time, according to Russian media reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Glushko said that the EU violated, circumvented or withdrawn from the visa facilitation signed with Russia in response to the agreement of the foreign ministers of EU member states to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. Agreement, will not be without consequences. Russia reserves the right to take any necessary countermeasures, and the EU’s decision will ultimately adversely affect itself.

EU decides to fully terminate implementation of EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement

On August 31, local time, Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, announced through social media that the EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Prague, the Czech capital, decided to fully terminate the implementation of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. This would allow member states to impose restrictions on the entry of Russians and make it more difficult for Russians to apply for EU visas. Borrell said there had been a marked rise in the number of people entering neighboring countries from Russia across land borders in recent months, posing a certain security risk.

Previously, Ukraine and some Eastern European countries had asked the EU to completely ban Russians from entering the country, but countries such as France and Germany expressed different opinions.

The EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement came into effect in 2007. After the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the EU decided on February 25 this year that it would no longer implement the agreement for holders of Russian official and diplomatic passports, partially rescinding the agreement.











Original title: EU announced to suspend visa facilitation agreement with Russia, Russia said it would take countermeasures

Responsible editor: Wei Xiaofan