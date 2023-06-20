EU-China, Brussels launches plan to defend its economic security

Listen to the audio version of the article

The signs of a Europe more attentive to the defense of its political and economic interests are multiplying. In recent years, the European Commission has proposed various measures to better control foreign investments or activities in the single market of companies subsidized by third countries. The EU executive should present today a communication dedicated to economic security. Eyes turn to China, and there will be no shortage of controversial issues.

After decades of commercial liberalism, the European Union wants to strengthen its defenses in a much more unstable international context. The theme was raised in March by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a speech in Brussels. Among other things, you had urged member countries to be “braverer and faster” in using economic instruments against China. You had spoken of “risk reduction” (de-risking in English) vis-à-vis the Asian country.

The hub of technology transfers

In her early spring speech, the former German defense minister had mentioned the possibility for Europe to block any European investments in China, or other countries deemed dangerous. The fear is of transferring Community know-how to a country that is showing few scruples on the economic front. The issue is highly controversial because it inevitably brings the twenty-seven liberal countries into confrontation with dirigiste countries.

Speaking to Il Sole 24 Ore last Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire commented: “As for controlling outgoing investments, this possibility is certainly worth evaluating.”

Berlin brakes

For his part, Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis explained that the economic security strategy must be “targeted and focused”. From Berlin, the chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday rejected the idea of ​​”monitoring all European exports to China“.