BRUSSELS – Caught between its colorful political and economic interests and American pressure to isolate China, the European Union is looking for a change of pace in its relationship with the Asian country. In a speech here in Brussels, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed today, Thursday 30 March, to review, at least in part, Euro-Chinese relations, announcing instruments which, if necessary, could prohibit European investments in the country.

For years, the European Union considered China as a partner at the same time, a competitor and a rival, depending on the industry. Today the former German minister suggests to the Twenty-seven to change their perspectives.

It is not a question of breaking off relations with the Asian country – inopportune both in political and economic terms – but of revising downwards the political and economic commitment with Beijing (diplomatic de-risking and economic de-risking, according to the expressions used in the speech ).

The premise is that China has changed its posture on the international front. Ms von der Leyen speaks of a “merger of the trade and defense sectors”, and recalls that President Xi Jinping recently spoke of the need to transform Chinese defense into “a great steel wall that effectively safeguards national sovereignty , security and the development of national interests”.

The country no longer promotes “openness and reforms, but security and control”, explains the European leader. In this context, China has become a more dangerous actor, less reliable than before in international relations, at least in the eyes of the European Commission.