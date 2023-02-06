The European Commission gives the go-ahead for increases in telephone rates by Tim and WindTre.

This was announced by Consumerismo No Profit, which published the answer provided by EU commissioner for the internal market and servicesThierry Breton, on the price increases arranged by the two companies.

The Commission’s answer refers to a question presented by the MEP Denis Nesci (ECR) in which the behavior of the telephone companies TIM and Wind-Tre was noted, which profile the automatic increase in tariffs based on the rise in the inflation rate, with information on tariff increases “insufficient and incomplete” and the adjustment does not “balanced by the possibility of free withdrawal for the consumer” – he explains Consumerism – In its response, however, the EU Commission authorizes these tariff increases, arguing that “lDirective 93/13/EEC provides that all the clauses in contracts stipulated with consumers are fair and transparent, including the clauses relating to the modification of the initially agreed price.

Provided that TIM and WINDTRE have complied with these provisions, there is no element that suggests a violation of consumer rights. The Commission will closely monitor market developments and trends in relation to tariff modifications in order to identify as early as possible abusive practices which could result in an infringement of end-user rights or have a negative impact on the internal market.

“This is bad news for consumers forced once again to suffer the overwhelming power of the telephone companies – says the president Louis Gabriel – The EU Commission’s decision comes at a time when all telecommunications operators are notifying their customers of unilateral changes in economic conditions due to high energy prices and inflation, with consequent heavy increases in public tariffs. In this delicate moment, we ask for maximum vigilance on respect for consumers’ right to withdraw from contracts without any penalty or service deactivation costs, and for the strengthening of users’ rights with respect to the excessive power of telephone companies” – concludes Gabriele.