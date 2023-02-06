Home World EU Commission gives green light to price increases for Tim and WINDTRE
World

EU Commission gives green light to price increases for Tim and WINDTRE

by admin
EU Commission gives green light to price increases for Tim and WINDTRE

The European Commission gives the go-ahead for increases in telephone rates by Tim and WindTre.

This was announced by Consumerismo No Profit, which published the answer provided by EU commissioner for the internal market and servicesThierry Breton, on the price increases arranged by the two companies.

The Commission’s answer refers to a question presented by the MEP Denis Nesci (ECR) in which the behavior of the telephone companies TIM and Wind-Tre was noted, which profile the automatic increase in tariffs based on the rise in the inflation rate, with information on tariff increases “insufficient and incomplete” and the adjustment does not “balanced by the possibility of free withdrawal for the consumer” – he explains Consumerism – In its response, however, the EU Commission authorizes these tariff increases, arguing that “lDirective 93/13/EEC provides that all the clauses in contracts stipulated with consumers are fair and transparent, including the clauses relating to the modification of the initially agreed price.

Provided that TIM and WINDTRE have complied with these provisions, there is no element that suggests a violation of consumer rights. The Commission will closely monitor market developments and trends in relation to tariff modifications in order to identify as early as possible abusive practices which could result in an infringement of end-user rights or have a negative impact on the internal market.

This is bad news for consumers forced once again to suffer the overwhelming power of the telephone companies – says the president Louis GabrielThe EU Commission’s decision comes at a time when all telecommunications operators are notifying their customers of unilateral changes in economic conditions due to high energy prices and inflation, with consequent heavy increases in public tariffs. In this delicate moment, we ask for maximum vigilance on respect for consumers’ right to withdraw from contracts without any penalty or service deactivation costs, and for the strengthening of users’ rights with respect to the excessive power of telephone companies” – concludes Gabriele.

See also  Cop26, a downward agreement in Glasgow: "Not much for the 1.5 degrees threshold"

You may also like

BP – Easter Eggs – Mondolinguo

Famous Criminal Couples in History — THE GEMELLY...

More than 1500 people were killed! A 7.8-magnitude...

Mobile internet network, Altroconsumo crowns Vodafone: 2022 results

The old way to avoid electoral fraud with...

Turkey, earthquake shock during the journalist’s live TV:...

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the dead are...

find out tonight with us on Twitch

Araña, review of Jon Bilbao’s book (2023)

Pro-Israel Nikki Haley will run for president –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy