Companies that choose to make a “green claim” about their products or services will need to meet minimum standards on how to substantiate these claims and how they communicate them. This is one of the proposals made today by the European Commission to define common criteria against “greenwashing” and misleading environmental declarations. Under the proposed directive consumers will have more clarity, more reassurance that when something is sold as green it is actually green.

Companies will also benefit, Brussels explains, as those who work hard to improve the environmental sustainability of their products will be more easily recognized and rewarded by consumers and will be able to increase their sales, rather than face unfair competition.

The Commission has also launched a draft law proposal on the right to repair, which would become “easier and cheaper” even beyond the legal warranty period for smartphones, tablets, PCs and household appliances to reduce the environmental impact, support the Green Deal and counter planned obsolescence.

With the rules presented today, the EU executive aims to give citizens the opportunity to turn to repair services when the legal guarantee of the products – usually two years – has expired. Common standards of transparency on repair conditions and prices will then be introduced.