Home » EU court v Poland: 2019 judicial reform infringes EU law
World

EU court v Poland: 2019 judicial reform infringes EU law

by admin
EU court v Poland: 2019 judicial reform infringes EU law

On 5 June 2023, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the Commission’s appeal against the reform of the judicial system approved by Poland in 2019, ruling that the Warsaw text “violates EU law”.

Brussels had appealed to the Luxembourg Court denouncing a legislative act accused of breaking the founding values ​​of the EU rule of law and repressing the independence of the judiciary, accentuating the autocratic slope that has already caused more than one fibrillation between EU leaders and Brussels.

On the same day, the streets of Warsaw welcomed a march of over 500,000 demonstrators against the so-called anti-opposition law: the establishment of a commission of inquiry to evaluate Russian influences in the country, considered a ploy to investigate and put the former European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of the autumn vote.

The Commission’s criticisms of the text

The Warsaw reform focuses on the revision of some pillars of the Polish judicial system, intervening on ordinary courts, administrative courts and the role of the Supreme National Court.

Find out more

The European Commission had challenged the text, contesting an authoritarian turn on several fronts: the excess of power and control over the judges attributed to the Disciplinary Section of the Polish Supreme Court, a body that is not considered a guarantee of “independence and impartiality” with respect to the of the government; the prohibition on courts from verifying compliance with the requirements of the Union, another competence assigned exclusively to the Disciplinary Section of the Court; the squeeze on the private activities of judges in foundations, associations or any political affiliation.

You may also like

Pope Francis: We have a duty before God...

The EU Court again rejects the Polish justice...

The mother sentenced for the death of her...

Murder Giulia Tramontano, the defender of Impagnatiello renounces...

NATO and Turkey failed to achieve a breakthrough...

Administrative in Mexico: Morena wins, the party of...

“Soleada”, aroma of a summer road movie with...

There is a threat of infection with mouse...

Beatriz Hadad Maja spoke about Novak Djokovic |...

Juneyao Airlines launches flights from Beijing Daxing to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy