EU court v Poland: 2019 judicial reform infringes EU law

On 5 June 2023, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the Commission’s appeal against the reform of the judicial system approved by Poland in 2019, ruling that the Warsaw text “violates EU law”.

Brussels had appealed to the Luxembourg Court denouncing a legislative act accused of breaking the founding values ​​of the EU rule of law and repressing the independence of the judiciary, accentuating the autocratic slope that has already caused more than one fibrillation between EU leaders and Brussels.

On the same day, the streets of Warsaw welcomed a march of over 500,000 demonstrators against the so-called anti-opposition law: the establishment of a commission of inquiry to evaluate Russian influences in the country, considered a ploy to investigate and put the former European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of the autumn vote.

The Commission’s criticisms of the text

The Warsaw reform focuses on the revision of some pillars of the Polish judicial system, intervening on ordinary courts, administrative courts and the role of the Supreme National Court.

The European Commission had challenged the text, contesting an authoritarian turn on several fronts: the excess of power and control over the judges attributed to the Disciplinary Section of the Polish Supreme Court, a body that is not considered a guarantee of “independence and impartiality” with respect to the of the government; the prohibition on courts from verifying compliance with the requirements of the Union, another competence assigned exclusively to the Disciplinary Section of the Court; the squeeze on the private activities of judges in foundations, associations or any political affiliation.