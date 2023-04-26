EU, Di Maio sent to the Persian Gulf: here’s how much he will earn between immunities, refunds and diplomatic passport

BRUSSELS. A golden salary. Even if the appointment is not official, the former pentastellato leader could obtain the position of special envoy of the European Union for the Persian Gulf, with a compensation between 13,000 euros net per month, which could rise to over 16,000 in case of moving abroad. From the answer to a previous question “it is inferred that the remuneration for this role could correspond to that of an AD14-15”. This was explained by the president of Identity and Democracy, and Lega MEP Marco Zanni in the question he presented to the EU Commission regarding the appointment of Luigi Di Maio.

The golden salary

Consulting the EU table, this position, Zanni underlined, appears to be paid with a minimum of 13,000 euros a month, and with the possibility of rising to over 16,000 in case of transfer abroad. “Luigi Di Maio during his tenure as head of the Farnesina repeatedly created diplomatic incidents with some countries part of the Persian Gulf”, accused Zanni who wonders how the former minister can “play a crucial role of mediation and diplomacy in an unstable area with fragile geopolitical balances».

Spokesperson Borrell: selection in progress

“We are very faithful to procedures and good manners. We usually do not comment on the correspondence sent by the High Representative» Josep Borrell «to the Member States. So I can’t confirm anything, I can only say that the procedure for selecting and appointing a person as the new EU Special Representative to the Gulf has not yet been completed. The procedure in the Council has not yet been finalised”. This was stated by Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Commission, answering a question on the indication of the former foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, for the EU post. “We can’t comment on an ongoing internal procedure so we’re not contributing to the speculation,” he added.



Here is the commitment required

Di Maio will have to manage the supplies of gas and oil that come from the Persian Gulf region, as well as the rather tense relations of our country with Iran. Unlike ambassadors for the European Union, who represent the EU in a single country, special representatives have responsibilities for specific issues, usually conflicts, affecting particular regions or supranational areas. The role of the former pentastellato could therefore be equated to that of an undersecretary for foreign affairs with responsibility for a particular area or territory. Duties that have aroused some perplexity: “Luigi Di Maio repeatedly created diplomatic incidents with some countries in the Persian Gulf during his tenure as head of the Farnesina,” Zanni underlines. “Di Maio presented his candidacy when he was Foreign Minister” in a previous government, therefore “he is not the government’s candidate”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated again this morning, on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.