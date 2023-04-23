EU, Di Maio special envoy for the Gulf. Borrell: “It’s the most suitable.” Tajani: “He is not our candidate”. Lega: “Shameful choice, an insult to Italy”

AND Louis DiMaio the EU special envoy for the Gulf. The decision has been made, now only the ratification by the Political and Security Committee (Cops) is missing, a “mere formality”, according to insiders. For Joseph BorrellEU Foreign Minister, he is the “most suitable candidate” for this new role, as written by Borrell himself in the letter dated 21 April and addressed to the COPS ambassadors, a letter seen by theberaking latest news.

Borrell’s letter

In the letter, Borrell recalls having proposed on 28 July 2022, when the Draghi government was still in office, albeit out of office, “the establishment of an EU special representative for the Gulf” and to have “invited the Member States to propose candidates for this new role». According to Borrell, the former foreign minister is currently the right candidate, the proposal – technically a formality – is therefore to entrust him with the task «for an initial period of 21 months, starting from 1 June 2023 until 28 February 2025”.

The wrath of the League: an insult to Italy from Brussels

«The Italians have voted: they have chosen and continue to choose the centre-right, not the left or the grillini. That of Brussels is a shameful indication, an insult to Italy and to thousands of clever diplomats». So sources of the League after the indication, by Borrell, of Di Maio special envoy of the EU for the Persian Gulf.

Rotondi: best wishes to Di Maio, always appreciated

«If the news is confirmed, I wish Luigi Di Maio all the best in his new role as EU envoy in the Gulf. I appreciated him as a vice-president of the Chamber and in the style observed by a minister of governments that I have always frontally opposed ». Gianfranco Rotondi writes it in a tweet.