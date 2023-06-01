EU enlargement, doubts from the East about the entry of Ukraine and Moldova

Listen to the audio version of the article

By the end of the year, the Twenty-seven should decide whether to open new negotiations for accession to the European Union, in particular with Ukraine and Moldova. New signals, possibly positive, could come from the summit of the “European Political Community” (Cpe) which on 1st June in Chișinău will bring together almost 50 heads of state and government from member countries and neighboring countries. This does not mean that the negotiations will be easy: the arrival of Ukraine will impose considerable sacrifices on many countries, especially in the East.

“Today the most probable scenario is that the Twenty-seven agree in December to open negotiations with Kiev and Chișinău – explains Michael Emerson, a researcher at the Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels -. The Russian war in Ukraine leads us to offer them community perspectives, setting aside the doubts of those who fear opening the doors of the European Union to unstable countries, with the risk of repeating the experience they had with Poland or Hungary. Of course, there are uncertainties between now and the end of the year».

Tangible delay

Beyond the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the economic lag in Ukraine and Moldova is palpable. According to a recent report by the European Commission, in 2021 Ukraine’s per capita gross domestic product was almost 30% lower than the European average. In the local economy, the weight of agriculture remains high: equal to 12% of the added value, compared to a community average of 1.3%. The 3,500 public companies in the country employ 18% of the employed.

Moldova’s structural conditions are no better (on 30 May the Twenty-seven doubled the aid granted to the country, bringing it to 295 million euros). “The Moldovan economy – writes Brussels – is much less diversified than the European one and still depends a lot on the agricultural sector” (equal to 9% of gross domestic product in 2022, to which we must add a share of informal activity of 11%) . The public hand controls assets equal to more than a quarter (26.5%) of the national economy.

Warsaw difficult partner

Today the Eastern countries, Poland in the forefront, are insisting that the Twenty-seven speedily grant the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. They consider the enlargement of the Union an economic opportunity for their businesses and a political message to send to Moscow. History also weighs: Ukraine and Poland, with Lithuania, were united in the same country between 1569 and 1772. Yet, it is to be expected that Warsaw will be among the most difficult partners when the negotiations get underway .