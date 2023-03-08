Listen to the audio version of the article

The freezing of the stability pact will not be extended in 2024, in the meantime a new framework of fiscal rules will be defined that governments will agree on in the coming months on the basis of a proposal that the Commission will present shortly.

However, together with the confirmation that the reform will be designed in a way that guarantees the realization of the investments, in the guidelines for the fiscal policies announced today by the European Commission there is a clear indication that in a year’s time there will be talk of European procedures again: «Taking into account the persistently high uncertainty for the macroeconomic and budgetary framework, at this juncture, the Commission believes that a decision on whether to submit the members to the excessive deficit procedure is not expected to be taken this spring. At the same time, the Commission will propose to the Council to launch deficit-based excessive deficit procedures in the spring 2024 based on the final data for 2023, in line with the legal provisions in force”.

This means that what countries achieve this year will count for European budgetary surveillance, albeit with all the flexibilities and diversity of national situations. States with “moderate or substantial public debt challenges are urged to set fiscal targets for 2024 that ensure a plausible continued debt relief» in a medium-term logic. A warning that also concerns Italy.

Despite the contained economic growth this year and the uncertainties deriving from the war in Ukraine and on the trend of global prices, the European Commission believes that the conditions are in place to return to the budgetary rules which will be reformed for 2024. “We think the time has come to confirm the revocation of the (suspension) clause at the end of this year: the European economy has recovered beyond its pre-pandemic level and is now past the acute phase of the energy price shock. Uncertainty remains high, but the risks to growth are now largely balanced”, said the commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni at the press conference presenting the guidelines for the 2024 budgetary policies.

However, Gentiloni specified that «it would not make sense to simply go back to applying the existing rules as if nothing had happened. We need to recognize the new post-pandemic reality and the reality of an ongoing war in Europe. And most importantly, we need to reflect on the fact that a major overhaul of these rules is currently being prepared.’