Today, the Council of the EU decided to extend for another six months, until September 15, the sanctions against those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, the Council of the Union announced.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

After February 24, 2022, in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia with the aim of “significantly weakening Russia’s economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly reducing its ability to wage war,” the statement reads. EU.

The sanctions, it said, will continue to apply to 1,473 individuals and 205 entities, many of which have been targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

The Council of the EU specifies that the existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, freezing of assets and prohibition of making funds or other economic resources available to said natural and legal persons.

(RTRS)