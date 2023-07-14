EU Finance Ministers Discuss Financial Support for Ukraine and Set Economic Priorities

EU Finance Ministers Discuss Financial Support for Ukraine at Meeting in Brussels

On July 14, the European Union (EU) finance ministers convened a meeting in Brussels to discuss financial support for Ukraine. The Vice President of the European Commission, Dombrovskis, addressed the press conference after the meeting, highlighting the proposal put forth by the European Commission to establish a fund specifically for Ukraine. The fund would provide 50 billion euros in grants and loans.

During the meeting, participants also urged Spain to make significant progress on the review of multilateral financing as part of its EU presidency. This progress is crucial to alleviate budgetary strains and ensure continued financial support for Ukraine starting from January 2024.

In addition to the discussions on financial support for Ukraine, the meeting also set out the EU’s economic priorities for the next six months. These priorities include promoting green transformation and enhancing the competitiveness of the EU economy.

Moreover, participants deliberated on upgrading the customs union to a higher level and restoring the EU economy’s resilience in the face of various challenges. They also touched upon matters such as the revision of EU member states’ budgetary frameworks and adjustments to public expenditure.

Source: China Youth Network

