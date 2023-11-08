EU: first green light for negotiations for the entry of Ukraine and Moldova. Ok with conditions for Georgia and Bosnia

The Russian war in Ukraine, which broke out in 2022, has certainly given new impetus to enlargement, now seen as a geopolitical project in many countries, even traditionally cold ones, such as France, Denmark or the Netherlands. At the same time, in recent months ancient doubts have resurfaced regarding the ability of these countries to integrate, and the ability of the Union to welcome them, as well as the state of health of their economies and their democracies.

In October, speaking to the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine, the former president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, had harsh judgments towards Kiev: “Anyone who has had anything to do with Ukraine knows that it is a corrupt country all levels of society. Despite his efforts, he is not ready for membership; it needs massive internal reform processes.” It is therefore understandable why Brussels wants to remain prudent in its recommendations to the Twenty-Seven.

Ukraine, a heavyweight

On the economic front, the size of its agricultural sector and competition in fields such as road transport are frightening for Ukraine. Doubts come in particular from neighboring countries, such as Poland or Romania. “Despite the broad consensus on the need to enlarge the EU, the majority of member countries are not yet engaged in advanced reflection on how to achieve enlargement,” summarizes Engjellushe Morina, researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

Negotiations already underway

European caution is also dictated by the difficulties in the negotiations already underway, with Serbia, Albania, Montenegro or North Macedonia. In all these cases, fundamental questions emerge. With Belgrade in particular there are doubts about relations with Moscow. The scene of ethnic clashes even recently, Kosovo remains a potential candidate for membership, taking into account the political uncertainties in the country born in 2008. In order to help the Balkans, Brussels today also presented the plan to help economic growth already announced in May.

