by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

Agreement made between the European Commission and Germany on e-fuels. The agreement will allow vehicles with internal combustion engines to be marketed even after 2035 – when the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will come into effect –…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «EU-Germany pact on synthetic fuels, Italy displaced appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».