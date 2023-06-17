EU: “In Greece the greatest tragedy in the Mediterranean”. 600 dead are feared

13:59

EU: “In Greece the greatest tragedy in the Mediterranean”

“We still don’t have all the information about what happened, but it seems to be the biggest tragedy in the Mediterranean.” This was stated by the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, answering a question about the shipwreck off Pylos during a press point. “The traffickers who put these people on these boats are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to their deaths. It is absolutely necessary to prevent this,” added the Commissioner.

“Unfortunately, we have seen” that a tragedy of this type “could have happened”, underlined Johansson, explaining that “since the beginning of this year a new modus operandi has been detected” of the traffickers, with “the departures of these new fishing vessels from the eastern part of Libya” which “increased by 600%”.

“The traffickers arrested so far are of Egyptian nationality,” the commissioner specified. “We have to fight these traffickers in various ways, through joint intelligence and police investigations between the countries of origin, transit and destination”, reiterated Swedish policy, however noting that the EU cannot “completely ignore any contact with the Libyan coast guard, even if the results of the latest report” by the UNHCR on the links between the Libyan authorities and the traffickers “are very worrying”.