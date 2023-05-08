EU-Israel diplomatic case: event canceled due to the presence of Minister Ben Gvir

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tension between the European Union and the Israeli government after the European representation in Israel has chosen to cancel the diplomatic ceremony scheduled for tomorrow for Europe Day which the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir was supposed to attend. “Unfortunately – the EU representation wrote on Twitter – this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose opinions contradict the values ​​represented by the EU”.

The delegation does not explicitly mention theexponent of the Israeli ultra-rightbut the reference is to him, who, according to the press of the Jewish state, would have insisted on being present, in place of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was on a visit to India.

«It’s a shame – complained the controversial Israeli minister – that the EU, which claims to represent the values ​​of democracy and multiculturalism, now does not diplomatically shut its mouth. It is an honor and a privilege for me – he added – to represent the Israeli government, the heroic Israeli soldiers and the people of Israel in every venue. Friends know how to express criticism and true friends also know how to take it,” concluded Ben Gvir.