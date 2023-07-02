EU Leaders Discuss Reducing Ties With China During Two-Day Meeting in Brussels

Brussels, June 30, 2023 – European Union (EU) leaders gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to discuss reducing the bloc’s ties to China. The discussions focused on the need to “de-risk” the EU’s reliance on the Chinese economy.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, speaking to reporters ahead of the summit, highlighted the importance of reducing the risk posed by the growing relationship between China and Russia. He emphasized that this geopolitical shift could potentially become problematic for all EU member states.

The meeting concluded with concerns expressed over the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a call on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to exert influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The leaders also emphasized the mutual interest in stabilizing relations to tackle global challenges.

The EU has increasingly viewed the CCP as a competitor and a system opponent since 2019. However, reaching a consensus among member states with significant commercial interests in China, such as Germany and France, remains challenging. Additionally, countries like Lithuania, which has faced sanctions from the CCP due to its stance on democracy and freedom, have divergent opinions on China.

Scholars in Germany Warn Western Countries to Prepare for Worst-Case Scenarios

Kwong Song-ching, a Hong Kong political movement and digital rights advocate residing in Hamburg, criticized Western countries, including Germany, for not adequately considering how to handle the worst-case scenarios in their relationship with the CCP.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Kwong argued that Western nations have been reluctant to envision the potential conflicts that may arise, such as a confrontation between the CCP and Taiwan. She urged Germany and other European countries to prepare for such situations, drawing lessons from the ongoing Russian war.

Kwong emphasized the importance of making China accountable for its actions that undermine the rules-based international order. She urged European countries, including Germany, to take measures to hold China accountable for its behavior.

Kwong Song-ching rose to prominence as the spokesperson for the “keyboard front” during Hong Kong’s anti-extradition movement. In 2020, she accompanied Hong Kong activist Huang Zhifeng on a visit to Germany. Huang Zhifeng, a vocal critic of the CCP, is currently incarcerated by the Hong Kong government.

The EU meeting in Brussels brought attention to the delicate balance between the EU’s economic interests and concerns over China‘s political and human rights issues. As the EU seeks to navigate this complex relationship, discussions and debates among member states are expected to continue.

Responsible Editor: Changqing

This article or program was edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

