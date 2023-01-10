Listen to the audio version of the article

A database on goods in transit could unblock the post-Brexit standoff between the UK and the European Union, which has been going on for months now, and also untie the knot that paralyzes Northern Irish politics.

Joint statement after months

In fact, the clearing has an impact on the Protocol on Northern Ireland, the part of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union designed to prevent the restoration of a physical border between the two Irelands which, however, has remained unresolved. On Monday, at the end of a meeting in London, the British Foreign Minister James Cleverly and the vice president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic issued a joint communiqué – another significant signal compared to the separate communiqués that have characterized all the recent meetings – in which they underline to have “reached an agreement on the way forward with regard to the specific issue of EU access to UK IT systems”.

Satisfaction was expressed by the spokesman of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who immediately took office with a more dialogical attitude on the Brexit dossier, and by the Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, who was in Brussels today to talk about the Protocol with Sefcovic.

The Northern Irish Protocol and the crux of controls

To grasp the political scope of the technical agreement reached, a step back is necessary. To preserve the 1998 peace agreement between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and Ireland, a member of the European Union, and to avoid a hard border between the two parts of the island, Britain agreed , as part of the divorce agreement from Brussels, to essentially leave Northern Ireland within the single market for goods.

However, this made controls necessary from January 2021 on some products from the rest of the United Kingdom, even if London first enjoyed grace periods which allowed it not to carry them out on some goods, then tried to rewrite the agreement to reduce these barriers and promote the free flow of trade between what it considers both integral parts of the UK. Brussels, for its part, has long been asking for real-time data on goods crossing the North Sea to decide whether they are destined for the Northern Irish or Community market (and therefore require or not checks, including health checks, to verify their alignment with EU regulations).