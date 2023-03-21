Viktor Orbán’s Hungary will not participate in the European supply of new ammunition for Ukrainian troops at the front. This was reiterated by the Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó who, during the press conference on the sidelines of the meeting with his counterparts from the member countries, underlined how Budapest will not oppose the European Union’s plan. We do not supply ammunition toUkrainebut we will not prevent others from doing what they want in this sense,” explained the minister, quoted in a tweet by Zoltan Kovacs, spokesman for Prime Minister Orbán. To do so, the tweet reads, Hungary will use the tool of constructive abstention in order not to participate in the proposed increase to transfer arms to Ukraine. Szijjártó reiterated the Hungarian position, arguing that “the pressure on us (Hungary, ndr) is steadily increasing, but we don’t let anyone push us into war,” the Facebook post reads. For Budapest, the foreign minister reiterated, it is necessary to reach a “peace as soon as possible”. Hungary’s contribution to the European Peace Facility (European Peace Facility), which finances military operations in third countries, will in fact be used for other purposes, including strengthening stability in the Western Balkans and reducing migratory pressure.

The 2 billion EU plan to send munitions to Kiev

The statement by the Hungarian foreign minister comes after the approval by the EU member countries of the agreement to give 2 billion euros of ammunition to Ukraine, agreed by the Foreign Affairs Council today, Monday 20 March, a Bruxelles. The Council, diplomatic sources report, “has given the political ok for the plan, but the details will continue to be discussed in other working groups”. The news of the reaching of an agreement by the European Union on the shipment of ammunition to Ukraine was welcomed with “favour” by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. «Ukrainian soldiers are showing great courage and tenacity. But they need ammo. I welcome today’s agreement which aims to supply 1 million rounds of ammunition over the next 12 months. We will work with member states to increase industrial production in the European defense sector to secure supplies,” von der Leyen wrote in a tweet. You timely response from Kiev that, through the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andrii Yermak, she said she was “grateful” for “the very strong step to protect European security”. Now the point is to understand, emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his speech at the Foreign Affairs Council underway in Brussels, when these ammunition will arrive Kiev. «The most priority need is that of ammunition for artillery. It’s not just a question of quantity, but also of the speed of supply: the sooner we have the largest possible number of bullets, the more lives will be saved», said Kuleba according to whom «rapid implementation» of the signed agreement is needed.

