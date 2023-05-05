EU new package of sanctions for Russia | Info

In the coming days, the European Commission will propose the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow, Politiko newspaper reported, citing diplomats. EU representatives will consider this proposal at the next meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

“Bloomberg” previously reported that the EU plans to include restrictions on the transit of goods through Russia in the new package of sanctions against Russia.

Measures against turning off transponders on ships are also planned.

The EU is also considering a mechanism for sanctioning countries that help Russia avoid the previous sanctions. The main goal of that mechanism will be to deter countries from helping Russia and to reduce and cut off trade channels that Moscow can exploit.

The new package of measures will include restrictions on trailers to prevent Russian trucks allegedly connecting their cargo with EU trucks when they reach EU borders. The EU also wants to extend existing restrictions to vehicles, advanced technologies, industrial goods, iron, steel and processed products that use metals covered by the sanctions, according to TASS.

Assistance for the procurement of rockets and ammunition

The Council of the EU adopted today a measure to help Ukraine worth one billion euros for the joint procurement of rockets and ammunition.

“Today, the Council adopted an aid measure worth one billion euros within the European Peace Fund (EPF), which will further contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine. The aid measure will finance the provision of 155 mm caliber ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces,” the statement said.

The same source states that, if required, the joint procurement of missiles will be organized by all EU member states through the European defense industry.

