Home World EU presents industrial plan, state aid and sovereign wealth fund
World

EU presents industrial plan, state aid and sovereign wealth fund

by admin

ServiceGreen Deal Industrial Plan

The pillars of the new Green Deal Industrial Plan presented today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Afp

A common sovereign wealth fund by the summer and state aid in the short term: these are the two pillars of the new Green Deal Industrial Plan presented today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The college of commissioners has approved the communication which outlines its priorities and outlines, and which will be on the table at the European Council on 9 and 10 February. The plan, reads the document, “establishes the framework for the transformation of EU industry for the era of net zero emissions”.

Find out more
Find out more
See also  Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow will leave the ISS space station in response to sanctions

You may also like

Pope: End economic colonialism and build a peaceful...

In France, more children per woman: the boost...

Germany, looks for a lookalike on Instagram and...

Pope prays for victims of crossing Sahara on...

What are the GLSDBs, the new bombs arriving...

Nikki Haley for president: will announce the race...

Moscow, an American woman walks a calf on...

South Korean woman was sexually assaulted at the...

Taiwan, incursions by China: 34 planes and nine...

A batch of new regulations came into effect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy