A common sovereign wealth fund by the summer and state aid in the short term: these are the two pillars of the new Green Deal Industrial Plan presented today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The college of commissioners has approved the communication which outlines its priorities and outlines, and which will be on the table at the European Council on 9 and 10 February. The plan, reads the document, “establishes the framework for the transformation of EU industry for the era of net zero emissions”.