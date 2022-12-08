European certificate of parenthood

Another news could come for all parents. Brussels, in fact, also proposes the creation of a European certificate of parenthood which may be required to ‘prove parenthood in all Member States’. The single model, available in all official EU languages, would be optional for families, but public authorities across the Union would be required to issue and accept it. It would not replace equivalent national documents such as birth certificates, which could still be used.

«Some families see the definitive refusal of the recognition of the kinship bond and in some Member States, this happens for same-sex couples and, finally, this non-recognition of the kinship can dissuade some families from exercising their right to free movement in some Member States,’ stressed Reynders.

“The lack of recognition of parents – continued the European Commissioner for Justice – can have significant negative impacts for children for their fundamental rights, the right to fair treatment, private or family life and also in specific areas such as when it comes to rights of succession. This lack of recognition of parentage can lead families to undertake administrative or legal proceedings and the results of these proceedings are uncertain, and obviously involve costs and their investment of time for families but also for national administrative and judicial systems.’

Russia denies gays

The decision of the European Commission in the timing of the announcement does not seem accidental. On Monday 5 December, in fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a sweeping ban on the positive portrayal of gay relationships in books, movies, media and the internet, regardless of age. The ban on “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” expands on a 2013 Russian law that prohibited the promotion of homosexuality to children. New legislation now makes it illegal to present positive images of same-sex relationships in media and advertising to adults. Vyacheslav Volodin, a Putin ally and speaker of the lower house of parliament of the State Duma, defended the measure as necessary to combat “sin” and “sodomy”.

The High Commissioner of United Nations for human rights, Volker Turk, urged Russia to repeal all discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, warning that the latest step “further violates international human rights norms and standards”.