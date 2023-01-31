Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – The communication from the European Commission entirely dedicated to a new green industrial policy is expected tomorrow. The desire is twofold: to make Europe a protagonist of the environmental transition, but also to equip it with the necessary tools to face the not always fair competition of the United States and China. Among others, Brussels intends to give room for maneuver to the member countries in order to distribute tax breaks to be dedicated to production in the green sectors.

Il Green Deal Industrian Plan

The Green Deal Industrial Plan, as it is called in English, is based on four pillars: a regulatory environment that is streamlined and predictable; easier access to new forms of financing; particular attention to the technical skills of the workforce; and supply chains that are as secure as possible.

Broadly speaking, the battle plan had been illustrated in recent weeks by the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The most interesting aspect concerns state aid (see Il Sole/24 Ore of 18 January). According to a communication outline circulated yesterday here in Brussels, the desire is to simplify public aid in the deployment of renewable energy sources and in the industrial decarbonisation process. This choice would be put into practice, “supporting new investments in production plants in strategic zero-emission sectors, also via tax breaks”.

Raising State aid thresholds

At the same time, the Community executive confirms that it intends to increase the thresholds for state aid, on a temporary basis. According to Brussels, “the provisions on tax breaks would allow Member States to align their tax incentives to a common regime, thus offering greater transparency and predictability to European companies”. In fact, the desire is to limit as far as possible the divergences between the member countries and the differences in the single market. The creation of factories alone for the production of solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen and heat pump systems will cost up to 170 billion euros between now and 2030.

In the short term, in addition to facilitating controversial public aid – many countries protest, including Italy – Brussels is therefore proposing to use part of the money coming from NextGenerationEU and RepPowerEU, also in the form of tax breaks.