EU Stability Pact, 11 countries ask for rigor. Gentiloni, on the third installment Pnrr response by the end of the month

The finance ministers of 11 EU countries, led by Germany, published a speech on the reform of the stability pact in the newspapers of the pan-European alliance Lena. The thesis is that the Union cannot “allow debt levels to grow to the bitter end from crisis to crisis”. According to the ministers, “before the pandemic, financial policy in Europe was sometimes too expansive”.

Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Croatia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Luxembourg sign the intervention. Holland does not appear, but the Dutch Finance Minister immediately specified that “it is clear” that Germany and the Netherlands “share the same objectives on debt reduction. We believe there should be room for reforms and investments, but we have chosen our path – you said – Going back to the old stability pact would be a failure, because it doesn’t work, it’s not effective ».

The request of the signatories is to introduce “quantitative criteria applicable in all Member States” and warn that “by adopting a greater focus on the medium term, we cannot even arrive at situations in which future challenges are used to delay or postpone those financial adjustments today necessary”. The ministers then recalled that the treaties envisage “an important role for the member states” in financial surveillance and “this should be kept as it is”.

The executive director Gramegna: ready to evaluate the revision, but first it must enter into force

“We are ready to use the full potential of the new treaty but this can only be done once the treaty is in force.” It is the message that the executive director of the Mes Pierre Gramegna reports having sent to the Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti regarding Italy’s failure to reform the revised treaty. «The revision of the ESM instrument is already underway: we are already exploring this availability, we are ready and willing to carry out this study and to use the potential of the new treaty. That’s the message we sent.”

Dutch minister, “old pact doesn’t work”

It is “clear” that Germany and the Netherlands “share the same objectives on debt reduction. We believe there must be room for reform and investment, but we have chosen our own path. We want to contribute to the process: I believe that ways forward can be found which ultimately lead to a reformed and effective Stability Pact. Going back to the old stability pact would be a failure, because it doesn’t work, it isn’t effective. Compliance is a real problem: many countries do not respect it».