© Reuters.



Investing.com – , , expected to be lower after last week’s hikes, concludes a busy week of macro data which confirmed that central banks will continue their upward trend in interest rates until at least mid-2023.

After the inflation in the US and in several Eurozone countries, various statements by central bankers have hinted that the fight against inflation is not over yet, leading to the prospect of several more rate hikes this year such as priced from .

The latest was the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, who said on Thursday that he was not in favor of a rate reduction pace at last month’s meeting, and he does not rule out supporting a more substantial increase in March.

In this sense, pay attention at 14:30 CET to the speech of the president of the Richmond Fed, Thomas Barkin, and at 14:45 CET to that of Michelle Bowman, member of the Fed. For Frankfurt, she will speak at 12:30 CET l speech by the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Pay attention today to technical expirations, especially on all monthly contracts of futures, indices and shares. “Many operators will breathe a sigh of relief,” writes Sunnymoney analyst Bruno Nappini. “Many others will move their contracts to other expirations and other strikes. Other operators will simply lighten the positions they have had to use as a filling function”.

“All the financial markets have come to touch important areas of monetary value where the call component has inevitably gone into difficulty, forcing operators to continue covering actions. The tail light of this bull market has been the S&P500 which has remained constantly close to Va +40 while our Ftsemib is in pole position, which arrived well over Va+80 managing to send ITM over 90% of the calls to the market”, adds Nappini.

Meanwhile, a Wall Street market closed in the red on Thursday: S&P 500 (-1.3%), (-1.7%) and (-1.2%). Same narrative in Asia, where ilel’ lose 0.7%.

Follow the macro events of the day with the Investing.com economic calendar.