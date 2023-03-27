Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Paolo Paronetto Credit Suisse stocks also rose, also keep an eye on the news from the United States on Silicon Valley Bank. Euro/dollar stable, gas and oil prices rising. Falling spreads with rising yields

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges they recover ground at the start of the session after i heavy declines on Friday. The stock markets, which had closed last week’s balance sheet in progress following a series of highly volatile sessions, remain hostage to fears about the conditions of the banking sector, which remains under special observation. So pointing up the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 from London.

If in the United States the news of the day is lpurchase by First-Citizens of loans and deposits of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, in Europe is in the spotlight in particular Deutsche Bank, which travels at a very rapid pace, even if many continue to be identified as the weak link in the chain in the European Union despite the reassurances of the authorities. The situation of the German institute, according to observers, is in any case very different from that of Credit Suisse. That said, the banking crisis continues to keep investors on the edge of their seats and desperately trying to safeguard their portfolios. On a poor day in terms of macroeconomic data (only the Ifo index in Germany and the M3 money supply in the Eurozone are arriving), this will still be the key issue.

Financials rebound in Milan, defensive stocks down

Last week doubts about the resilience of the system after the rescue of Credit Suisse, up by more than two points in Zurich, the difficulties of American regional institutions had particularly affected Deutsche Bank and two other German banks, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank: the latter had announced the decision not to repay the AT1 securities maturing, fueling the tensions on this category of securities, canceled in the Credit Suisse operation. On Monday, the recovery will be tested: the banking system will remain in the spotlight and lead the price lists upwards. At Piazza Affari, some of the main Milanese titles stand out Unicredit, Finecobank, Banca Pop Er, bpm bank. Outside of the banking sector, purchases are also rewarding Stellar, Iveco Group e Cnh Industrial. In an all-positive Ftse Mib, defensive stocks such as lag behind Diasorin, Inwit e Terna.

Investors looking for safe-haven assets

The effects of the banking crisis were seen in the prices of stock exchanges and government bonds. The former fell (curiously only in Europe, considering that the banking crisis broke out in America): from March 7, that is, before the Silicon Valley Bank put all the markets under pressure, the Milan Stock Exchange lost 6.73% , Paris 4.42% and Frankfurt 3.87%. At the same time, government bond yields fell (a sign that purchases are strong and prices have risen): 2-year US Treasuries lost more than a percentage point of yield, going from 5.01% on 7 March to 3. 78%. And the two-year Bunds (-51 basis points) and the BTPs (-93) also marked marked declines. This is because the market, on the one hand, took refuge in those securities (and money market funds). And on the other hand because it discounts the arrival of the recession and therefore the imminent rate cut by the Fed. Two bets that may not be right.

Spreads down, yields up

Negative trend for government bonds traded on the Mts secondary telematics but the Bund is faster in the descent and the spread with the BTPs narrows again. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 184 basis points from the 189 points of Friday’s closing. Yields are on the rise due to the drop in prices: Italian 10-year bonds on the Mts market are indicated at 4.04% from 4.01% at the end of last week. 10-year Bunds yield 2.19%, Spanish Bonos 3.24 percent.

Euro/dollar stable, oil and natural gas on the rise

On the foreign exchange market, the euro/dollar ratio remained stable: the single currency was indicated at 1.0755 dollars from 1.0760 at the end of Friday. One euro is also worth 141.15 yen (from 140.73), while the dollar/yen ratio is 131.21 (130.71). On the energy front, the price of oil is trying to raise its head: the WTI, contracted in May, gains 0.71% to 69.75 dollars a barrel, Brent with the same maturity 0.6% to 75.44 dollars. The April future on natural gas traded in Amsterdam rises by 2.2% to 42 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo, positive closure

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week with a plus sign, driven by purchases in the technology sector, after the consolidation of the US stock market, which offset fears of further infections in the banking sector. The reference index Nikkei marks a progress of 0.33%, at 27,476.87, and a gain of 91 points. On the currency front, the yen continues to appreciate against the dollar, to a value of 131.10, while it is stable against the euro at 141.10.

China restless over industrial profit data

China and Hong Kong stocks opened minus, led by Chinese state-owned enterprises and technology stocks suffering from plummeting industrial earnings and geopolitical tensions. China‘s CSI300 blue-chip index and the Shanghai Composite Index both fell 1.0% by lunchtime. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent and China Enterprises index lost 1.0 percent. Profits of Chinese industrial enterprises decreased by 22.9% in the first two months of 2023 compared to the previous year, as the industrial sector still grapples with the collapse caused by shutdowns due to Covid.

On the other hand, the profits of large Chinese industrial companies mark a sharp slowdown in the first two months of 2023, signaling the persistent problems associated with the three-year policy of “zero tolerance” against Covid. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, earnings have suffered an annual collapse of 22.9%, to 887.2 billion yuan (about 130 billion dollars), discounting the problems that emerged mainly on the supply chain in the post -pandemic. The statistic, which follows the -4% of the whole of 2022 and which is calculated taking into account companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million dollars), sees among the 41 industrial sectors monitored, 28 with declining profits, including those relating to computers and electronic equipment (-77.1%). The data follows a flurry of economic indicators showing China a bumpy road to recovery after a three-year uphill battle against the pandemic. Industrial production grew by 2.4% in the January-February period, according to data released earlier this month. While retail sales returned to growth, property investment continued to decline despite robust government support to revive the ailing sector.

Paolo Paronetto Radiocor editor

Stephanie Arcudi Radiocor editor

