EU stock markets up, little movement in Piazza Affari

(Teleborsa) – Little movement on the Milan stock exchange, which is not in line with the bullish trend of the other Euroland stock exchanges. On the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P-500 moves close to parity.

Weak session for the Euro/US Dollar, trading down 0.24%. Gold shows a modest gain, up 0.21%. Slight increase in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) which rises to 69.65 points.

The spread remained unchanged, standing at +156 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 3.86%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent, flat Frankfurt, which holds the parity, London without ideas, which does not show significant changes in prices, and a positive balance for Paris, which boasts an increase of 0.29%.

The Milan Stock Exchange remains at parity, with the FTSE MIB standing at 27,243 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share (Piazza Affari) remains at the starting line, which stands at 29,286 points, close to previous levels.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap fell fractionally (-0.64%); in the same direction, the FTSE Italia Star was down (-0.93%).

Among the best performers in Milan, STMicroelectronics (+2.04%), Tenaris (+1.17%), ENI (+1.11%) and ERG (+1.02%) stand out.

The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded for Leonardo, which gets -4.68%.

The negative performance of Telecom Italia stands out, dropping by 3.49%.

Banca MPS drops by 1.68%.

Decisive drop for Amplifon, which scores -1.62%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Maire Tecnimont (+3.37%), Industrie De Nora (+1.37%), De’ Longhi (+1.00%) and Caltagirone SpA (+0.76%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, are seen in Juventus, which continues trading at -3.19%.

Bff Bank under pressure, with a sharp fall of 2.65%.

Suffers Antares Vision, which shows a loss of 2.47%.

Prey to Seco sellers, down 2.27%.

Among the relevant macroeconomic data:

Monday 06/26/2023

09:00 Spain: Production prices, annual (exp. -4.5%; previous -4.5%)

10:00 Germany: IFO Index (expected 90.7 points; previous 91.7 points)

Tuesday 06/27/2023

2:30pm US: Durable Goods Orders, Monthly (Exp -1.3%; Previous -1.1%)

15:00 USA: S&P Case-Shiller, annual (prev. -1.1%)

15:00 US: FHFA Home Price Index, Monthly (exp. 0.3%; prev. 0.6%)

16:00 USA: Consumer confidence, monthly (expected 104 points; previous 102.3 points)

4:00 PM USA: New Home Sales (expected 657K units; previously 683K units).

(Teleborsa) 06-26-2023 18:02

