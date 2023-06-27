EU stock markets up, little movement in Piazza Affari

(Teleborsa) – Little movement on the Milan stock exchange, which is not in line with the bullish trend of the other Euroland stock exchanges. On the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P-500 moves close to parity.
Weak session for the Euro/US Dollar, trading down 0.24%. Gold shows a modest gain, up 0.21%. Slight increase in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) which rises to 69.65 points.
The spread remained unchanged, standing at +156 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 3.86%.
Among the markets of the Old Continent, flat Frankfurt, which holds the parity, London without ideas, which does not show significant changes in prices, and a positive balance for Paris, which boasts an increase of 0.29%.
The Milan Stock Exchange remains at parity, with the FTSE MIB standing at 27,243 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share (Piazza Affari) remains at the starting line, which stands at 29,286 points, close to previous levels.
The FTSE Italia Mid Cap fell fractionally (-0.64%); in the same direction, the FTSE Italia Star was down (-0.93%).
Among the best performers in Milan, STMicroelectronics (+2.04%), Tenaris (+1.17%), ENI (+1.11%) and ERG (+1.02%) stand out.
The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded for Leonardo, which gets -4.68%.
The negative performance of Telecom Italia stands out, dropping by 3.49%.
Banca MPS drops by 1.68%.
Decisive drop for Amplifon, which scores -1.62%.
Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Maire Tecnimont (+3.37%), Industrie De Nora (+1.37%), De’ Longhi (+1.00%) and Caltagirone SpA (+0.76%).
The strongest sales, on the other hand, are seen in Juventus, which continues trading at -3.19%.
Bff Bank under pressure, with a sharp fall of 2.65%.
Suffers Antares Vision, which shows a loss of 2.47%.
Prey to Seco sellers, down 2.27%.
Among the relevant macroeconomic data:
Monday 06/26/2023
09:00 Spain: Production prices, annual (exp. -4.5%; previous -4.5%)
10:00 Germany: IFO Index (expected 90.7 points; previous 91.7 points)
Tuesday 06/27/2023
2:30pm US: Durable Goods Orders, Monthly (Exp -1.3%; Previous -1.1%)
15:00 USA: S&P Case-Shiller, annual (prev. -1.1%)
15:00 US: FHFA Home Price Index, Monthly (exp. 0.3%; prev. 0.6%)
16:00 USA: Consumer confidence, monthly (expected 104 points; previous 102.3 points)
4:00 PM USA: New Home Sales (expected 657K units; previously 683K units).
