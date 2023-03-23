Listen to the audio version of the article

Objective: to prove a common line on the great challenges that await Europe between now and the end of the year, avoiding open confrontation. The summit of the 27 that opens today is called to give a political go-ahead to the competitiveness strategy developed by Ursula von der Leyen in response to the Biden plan. A theme, that of competitiveness, which is particularly felt by the business world. Stefan Pan, delegate of Confindustria for Europe, stressed to Il Sole 24 Ore, «We need to work to make Europe attractive and become the best place to make investments.

This is the answer to react to the double pressure of the US and China, which is strengthening its industry, focusing on technological innovation. The business world is making its voice heard, through constant dialogue with Brussels”. The fact remains that while the US industrial system can count on 300 billion in state subsidies, Europe’s response has so far been limited to the easing of state aid legislation which, however, favors France and Germany since we have no resources to field

Ad hoc resources for net zero

They will be a couple of stone guests: the reform of the Stability Pact and the environmental chapter which includes, among other things, the nuclear dossier. Both on economic governance and on green technologies Giorgia Meloni will not listen. There is a first issue that Italy has already placed on European tables: Net Zero (i.e. “net zero emissions” of greenhouse gases, in order to contain global warming), which can be shared in its objectives, needs to be fed from common resources. Rome is not alone on this point. Meloni spoke about it in a telephone conversation with the Polish premier – and his ally – Mateusz Morawiecki but there are at least twenty EU capitals that share the Italian line. In the EP, the rapid development of a common instrument unites even the right-centre majority and the S&D group.

In the last draft reference to the sovereignty fund

The EU leaders will speak in depth about the European sovereignty fund only at the summit at the end of June. At the moment both an ad hoc proposal from the Commission and a broad consensus among the 27 are lacking. But the latest draft of the conclusions that the EU leaders will adopt at the end of the summit contains an explicit reference to the fund. “The European Council – we read – recalls that last February it took note of the EU Commission’s intention to propose a European sovereignty fund by the summer of 2023 to support investments in strategic sectors of the continental economy”.

Doubts about the Stability Pact

And it is here that the theme intersects with the reform of the pact. Prudence prevails over the Stability Pact. The EU Commission’s reform proposal does not satisfy the Italian government: the risk is even that of “going backwards”, explains the premier. So “we will do everything to improve it,” says Meloni, who returns to relaunch the request to deduct investments for the energy transition from the deficit/GDP ratio. For Italy, the new Pact should not be seen as a separate chapter with respect to the strategy for a competitive and green EU. Translated: asking for investments on the dossier requires flexibility in the path of debt repayment, especially for those with little fiscal space. In the conclusions of the summit, barring twists and turns, a certain flexibility will once again be guaranteed in the use of existing funds, i.e. RePowerEu, Cohesion funds and above all Recovery. But the emergence of tension with ‘frugal’ countries, which are instead asking for rigid benchmarks for debt repayment, is just around the corner. For now, Palazzo Chigi has at least managed to avoid the discussion on the Mes, the European stability mechanism that awaits ratification only by our Parlamenyo.