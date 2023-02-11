Listen to the audio version of the article

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BRUSSELS – The one reached by the heads of state and government of the European Union, meeting here in Brussels for an extraordinary European summit, mainly dedicated to the competitiveness crisis of the European economy, is a political agreement that still needs to be implemented. Associated with a green light for a temporary easing of state aid, it will be a simpler use of the many Community funds, as requested by some countries, including Italy.

Use of Community funds

The conclusions approved in the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 February confirm the impressions made on the eve. As for state aid, “the procedures must be made simpler, faster and more predictable, and must allow for the rapid provision of targeted, temporary and proportionate support, including through tax credits, in strategic sectors for the green transition and which suffer the negative impact of foreign subsidies”. At the same time, it is specified that to avoid a fragmentation of the single market, between rich and poor countries, the Twenty-seven want to make the use of Community funds easier: «To this end, European money should be used in a more flexible way. Options to facilitate access to finance should also be explored. The European Council calls on the Commission and the Council to ensure the full mobilization of available funding and existing financial instruments.’

Meloni: we are very satisfied

“We are very satisfied with the results of this European Council, but I think it is worth examining it further on the various issues,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented during the night. During the night the Twenty-seven also discussed the Russian war in Ukraine, promising new aid to Kiev, including heavy weapons, and migration. On the latter front, the heads of state and government took note of the particular situation of countries called upon to protect maritime borders, such as Italy.

In the economic field, Italian diplomacy has worked in recent weeks to obtain a do ut des: the green light for a controversial reform of state aid in exchange for new room for maneuver with regard to Community funds, in particular those of the national plan recovery and resilience. “It must be admitted that the terms of disbursement of the Pnrr money are not always easy to meet,” admitted the entourage of the President of the European Council Charles Michel in recent days.

The changes to the Pnrr

Italy is late in spending NextGenerationEU funds. The country has so far obtained three disbursements for a total of almost 67 billion euros, out of a total of 200 billion euros made available by the European Union between now and 2026. In recent weeks, the Meloni government has underlined how various factors, including high inflation, cause many projects to be outdated. Last week Brussels published guidelines to be used to possibly modify the Pnrr. The 60-page document illustrates possible reasons for changes pursuant to articles 14, 18 and 21 of the legislative text that regulates the NextGenerationEU: the introduction of a RePowerEU chapter in the Pnrr, a revision of the measures due to an increase in costs, the presence of “objective circumstances” or the addition of projects in order to ask for new loans. Any modification, however minimal, requires negotiation with the Community executive, and then an implementing decision by the Council. The proposal to introduce a RePowerEU chapter in the national recovery and resilience plan must be presented by member countries by 30 April. More generally, “the changes made to the Pnrr pursuant to articles 18 and 21 – the European Commission also explains – should not reduce the overall ambition of the projects, in particular as regards the measures that respond to the country recommendations and which contribute to achieve green and digital goals.